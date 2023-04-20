Cowra Guardian
Stirling performance at Cowra veterans golf

By Lester Black
Updated April 24 2023 - 8:12am, first published April 21 2023 - 8:04am
Veterans nine hole stableford winner Mark Stirling. File photo
The Cowra Golf Club veteran golfers had the pleasure of playing their nine hole stableford competition in ideal weather conditions on Thursday, April 20 and on the course that was described as being in delightful condition by the competitors in the previous weekend when Cowra Golf Club sponsored the 36 Hole Professional Golf stroke competition.

