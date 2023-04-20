Stirling performance at Cowra veterans golf

The Cowra Golf Club veteran golfers had the pleasure of playing their nine hole stableford competition in ideal weather conditions on Thursday, April 20 and on the course that was described as being in delightful condition by the competitors in the previous weekend when Cowra Golf Club sponsored the 36 Hole Professional Golf stroke competition.
The Veteran's nine hole stableford event, was played over holes 1 to 9, from a field of 30 players, Mark Stirling was the clear winner with 22 stableford points, followed by Steve Johnstone with 20 points.
The seven prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the nine holes, and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets:
22 Mark Stirling (20).
20 Steve Johnstone (10).
19 Wayne Rodwell (26).
18 John Herrett (20).
17 John Holmes (15).
17 Alan Luff (27).
17 Clive Wilson (23)*.
*On a count back.
The above prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event but playing off their official Golflink Handicap.
There were 37 starters including four visitors from other clubs. The winner was Tom Ferson from DuntryLeague Golf Club, on a countback from Joshua Andrews from Young Golf Club, both with the impressive score of 40 stableford points.
1st Tom Ferson 40 (points).
2nd Joshua Andrews 40.
3rd Dean Murray 39.
4th Jamie Judd 38.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: Steve Johnstone 38, Joseph Kershaw 38, Michael Prescott 36, Robert Morgan 35, David Spolding 35, Noah Ryan, 35, Craig Jeffries 34.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson.Won by: Nicky Basson 155cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by: David Gouge 90cm.
