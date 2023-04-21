Cowra Guardian
'Our Cowra Families' display at the Cowra library as part of Anzac Day

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
April 21 2023 - 2:22pm
Cowra Library's Maryanne Smith admiring the Cowra Family History Group display at the Cowra Library as part of Anzac Day commemorations in the town.
Cowra Library's Maryanne Smith admiring the Cowra Family History Group display at the Cowra Library as part of Anzac Day commemorations in the town.

The Cowra Library and Cowra Family History Group currently has an excellent display at the library to observe Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25.

Local News

