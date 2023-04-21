'Our Cowra Families' display at the Cowra library as part of Anzac Day

The Cowra Library and Cowra Family History Group currently has an excellent display at the library to observe Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25.
The display features information and photos of WW1 and WW2 ex-servicemen and women from Cowra and district.
Most of the photos are from Cowra Family History Group's Pardey Photographic Military Collection.
Cowra Librarian, Terry Mills-Edwards is very proactive in encouraging local residents to visit the library and part of that mission is to mount displays to mark significant events.
With the assistance of Cowra Family History Group there is now a lovely display featuring ex-servicemen and women from Cowra and District to mark ANZAC Day.
Many of the photographs used come from the Pardey WW2 Military Collection, which belong to the Family History Group.
Names of those included are Beryl Bagley, Percy Bryant, Robert Chivers, James Davidson, Jock Davidson, Raymond Denzel, Mervyn Donges, Janet Kerr, Charlie Knight, Elaine Moseley (later Mrs Clements), Major Robert Neville, Thomas Neville, Leonard and Rowland Parry, Colin Stinson and Lindsay Wright.
There is also a framed photograph of the Sergeants of the First Light Horse, which includes four men from Cowra and the dead man's penny sent to the widow of Frederick Poole.
Come down to the library and have a look - the display will remain at the library until Friday, May 5.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.