Cowra Library to show seniors how to protect their identity online

From shopping to banking, paying your bills or keeping in touch with family, Cowra's senior residents are living more of their lives online.
As more services and offerings move to a digital space, it's important that you feel confident and that your identity and accounts are protected.
Cowra seniors are invited to learn how to protect their identity online at a session to be held at the Cowra Library on Thursday, April 27 from 10.30am to 12 noon.
Seniors are invited to join this informative workshop with ID Support NSW to increase their understanding of how to stay secure online and reduce your risk of identity theft.
ID Support NSW is the nation leading identity support unit that works to minimise risks associated with identity theft.
In this session you can spend time with the ID Support NSW team and receive advice on:
Participants will receive a take-home information pack to read and use for reference.
Bookings can be placed online via Eventbrite.com or you call the Cowra Library on 6340 2180.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.