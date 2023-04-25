Cowra Guardian
Cowra Library to show seniors how to protect their identity online

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
April 26 2023 - 8:00am
Cowra Library's Maryanne Smith checking her online security. Cowra seniors are invited to a online security session at the Cowra Library on Thursday, April 27.
From shopping to banking, paying your bills or keeping in touch with family, Cowra's senior residents are living more of their lives online.

