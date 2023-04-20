Youth Week activities commenced in Cowra today with the Cowra Neighbourhood Centre hosting a movie at the Civic Centre from 12 noon and Cowra headspace holding an Autism Spectrum Forum at the Cowra Services Club.
The activities continue Friday, April 21 with headspace holding a Rainbow Fair featuring drag queen and author Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre.
Cowra's Rainbow Fair will be a celebration of local LGBTIQA+ young people - with a disco theme and hosted by Betty Confetti from 2pm to 6pm.
Cowra's Youth Council is holding two movie nights and a pottery workshop with local artist, Rebecca Dowling on Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 12pm.
The pottery workshop is open to 12 to 24 year-olds.
Space is limited for this event so get in quick at eventbride.com.au
Tickets are just $20, which includes all material and morning tea.
Cowra Youth Council is also organising transport to and from the venue with pick up at 9.30am from the Cowra Library car park, returning at 12.30pm.
The Youth Council free movie screenings will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Civic Centre, Super Mario Bros at 2pm and Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves at 4.15pm.
Bookings at cowraciviccentre.com.au
