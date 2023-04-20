Cowra Guardian
Activities give Cowra youth a platform to build connections

By Newsroom
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:43pm
Youth Week activities commenced in Cowra today with the Cowra Neighbourhood Centre hosting a movie at the Civic Centre from 12 noon and Cowra headspace holding an Autism Spectrum Forum at the Cowra Services Club.

