Pests making a comeback, NSW Farmers warns

Mice and rats have started to make a resurgence locally over the past six weeks and farmers across the state are being urged to be on the lookout with fears there could be a repeat of the devastating 2021 plague.
Flood affected areas such as Cowra and the Lachlan Valley broadly are likely to be worse affected by any potential mouse plague according to NSW Farmers President, Xavier Martin.
Mr Martin said in flooded areas last harvest a great deal of grain had been left behind in paddocks because of the wet conditions at stripping, providing perfect conditions for mice and rats to thrive.
"Members are telling me they're seeing mice again all the way from Queensland down to the Victorian border and out west towards Adelaide," Mr Martin said.
"It's important to stay on top of this issue so we can avoid a repeat of the 2021 mouse plague, so please if you see something, say something."
A spokeperson for JJ Dresser and Co at Woodstock, Kaz McLean, said there had been a warning from the Department of Primary Industries last year there would be a resurgence in the rodent pest at some point, and this definitely seems to be the case now.
"We have plenty of bait in stock but there has been a definite upturn in sales over the last month or so," Ms McLean said.
"At the moment we have the red baits which kills rodents quickly, but it also poses more of a threat to other animals which may ingest a poisioned rat or mouse because the poision is still potent in the dead animal.
"Blue baits are also available and these are safer to use around other animals, as most of the poison has been excreted by the baited animal before it dies. So if your dog or chooks happen to pick-up a dead mouse they are less likely to die," Ms McLean said.
For larger applications JJ Dresser and Co have in stock 15 kilogram in grain baits and eight kilogram block baits and the bait stations to dispense them.
Luke Byrnes of Elders Cowra said there had been a definite upturn in bait sales which had left his stocks depleted.
"There has been a definite upturn, but not as chaotic as last year.
"For households we have the wax block baits available and Mouseoff treated grain for broad acre applications.
"Even though our stocks are low at the moment suppliers are ramping up production and we should see stock levels come up again soon." Mr Byrnes said.
Farmers and rural landholders are urged to report mouse activity by visiting feralscan.org.au/mousealert and download the chew card template at https://grdc.com.au
