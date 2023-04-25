Centenary celebrations for Croquet Club

The Centenary of the Cowra Croquet Club was celebrated with a garden party and a special tree planting ceremony on April 20.
The event at the Cowra Croquet greens saw a number of guests welcomed by President, Heather Edwards, including Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, former Mayor, Bruce Miller, present and retired members, players from other towns, families of past members and other interested people.
Although croquet was played in Cowra before the turn of the century, it wasn't until May 1923 when Miss Elizabeth Bill with six interested ladies officially formed the Croquet Club in Cowra.
They shared the bowling greens for many years moving to the present location in Brougham Park in 1952.
Mayor Bill West, whose mother and grandmother had been past members, started proceedings with a congratulatory address and went on to plant a crepe myrtle tree in honour of the occasion.
He was ably assisted by Bruce Miller, who in his former role of mayor, had officially opened the second green for the Club.
The beautifully decorated cake was cut by a very glamourous retired member, Rita Wade, who said she was thrilled and honoured to be asked to perform the task.
The club surrounds looked beautiful, the weather perfect, and both made a good backdrop for shade tents, tables, chairs, flowers and balloons.
The cooks of the club provided a very wide range of treats to try and most guests and members sat down to enjoy the food and conversation, while others played a game of croquet or tried their skill at bagatelle and dollies.
Everyone enjoyed the afternoon, especially the members who made light of the cleaning up by chatting about the success of the day.
Local woman, Jenny Hayes, has also written a book "Cowra Croquet Club - History of 100 years" to mark the occasion.
The books are $20 each and can be purchased directly from Jenny by contacting her on 63421386.
