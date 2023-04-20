Magpies juniors prepare for 2023 season with trials against Parkes

Cowra's Under 16s Magpies trialled against Parkes Spaceman last weekend as the side continues to prepare for the 2023 Group 10 season.
Going into the trial minus Flynn Hindmarsh who is currently on the sideline after suffering a broken arm the Cowra junior side took on the Spaceman at River Park in Cowra on Sunday, April 16.
After leading 14-12 at the half-time break the Magpies upped the tempo in the second stanza, eventually racing out winners 30-18.
Coach Amylee Knight made special mention of the "great ball movement" from her young side adding they played "great expansive footy after some great go forward".
While pleased with the performance Knight said the side, to be more competitive when the season proper gets underway will need to improve "ball security and ensure we concentrate in defence at all times".
The Magpies points came from three tries to Zac Haynes, two tries and a goal to Cooper Ballard, one try to Kemp Riches and two goals to Phillip Ingram.
The Magpies will be at home, all teams, for games on on May 6 and June 3.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
