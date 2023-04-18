Cowra headspace is celebrating Youth Week this week with a Rainbow Fair featuring drag queen and author Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre and an Autism Spectrum Forum at the Cowra Services Club.
Cowra headspace Community Engagement Officer Chad White Youth Week events which start today, Thursday, April 20, haves been created in consultation with their Youth Reference Group to give young people a platform to share experiences and build connections.
"We're excited to be able to support local young people create inclusive and culturally safe events during Youth Week; for the young people of Cowra," Mr White said.
Youth Week starts today with an Autism Spectrum Forum at the Cowra Services Club from 11am to 3pm.
Cowra's Rainbow Fair will be a celebration of local LGBTIQA+ young people - with a disco theme and hosted by special guest Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre on Friday, April 21 from 2pm to 6pm.
