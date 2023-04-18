Cowra Guardian
Activities give Cowra youth a platform to build connections

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:18am
Betty Confetti will host Cowra's Rainbow Fair on Friday, April 21.
Cowra headspace is celebrating Youth Week this week with a Rainbow Fair featuring drag queen and author Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre and an Autism Spectrum Forum at the Cowra Services Club.

