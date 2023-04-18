Returning for Cowra's Anzac Day commemorations

At the age of 80 former Cowra man Howard (Harry) James is returning to his boyhood home this weekend to take part in the Cowra Anzac Day services next week.
"I lived in Cowra with my parents, Tom, and Eileen James in Darling Street," Mr James told the Cowra Guardian.
After attending school in Cowra Mr James completed an electrician apprenticeship with the late Clem Watmore.
Before leaving Cowra he played for the Cowra Magpies, a club his father was president of in the late 1950's and 60s.
"In 1962, at the age of 19, I enlisted in the Royal Australian Navy," Mr James said.
His first deployment to Vietnam was on HMAS Perth in 1968/69. Two further deployments followed on HMAS Sydney 1969/71.
After serving with the RAN until the age of 28, he retired with the rank of Warrant Officer Communications.
"Unfortunately for multiple reasons I have never been able to return to Cowra for the Anzac Day commemorative services," he said.
"As I'm approaching my 80th birthday my son suggested we should return as time is running out.
"My son Paul James is a Squadron Leader in the RAAF and has currently served 36 years.
"Paul was born in Cowra owing to me being on deployment to Vietnam in 1968.
"So, this weekend I am returning with my wife Sandra, three children, six grandchildren, two brothers and their wives to attend the commemorative services," Mr James said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
