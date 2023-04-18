Sub-branch finalises Cowra's Anzac Day plans

The ceremonial committee of Cowra RSL sub-Branch have finalised Cowra's Anzac DayC Day preparations for 2023.
On behalf of the president and members of the Cowra RSL sub-Branch and the mayor and councillors of the Cowra Shire, the committee welcome all Service members, ex-service members, visitors and the people of Cowra to participate in Commemorating Anzac Day in Cowra this year.
There are five Commemorative services in Cowra on Anzac Day with the first one being the Dawn Service.
The Service starts at 5:50 am, with veterans, ex-service personnel and current serving men and women forming up in Bartlett Street and then marching down to the Cenotaph in Brisbane Street.
The Dawn Service will commence at 6:30 am and will be hosted by Ms Lesley Marshall, Cowra RSL sub-Branch president.
Following the service a $20 breakfast will be served at the Railway Hotel from 6:30 am for members, members family, veterans, ex and serving personnel and guests.
To get to and from the Railway Hotel a bus has been donated by Cowra Bus Service to the RSL sub-Branch.
The first trip will be at the end of the Dawn Service and will return to the Cenotaph. If the bus needs to do more than one trip there will be a turn around of only 15 minutes.
RSL members must advise the secretary by close of business, Thursday, April 20 if they intend to have breakfast.
War Cemetery: 9.30am a short service will be held at the Cowra Australian War Cemetery and will be hosted by Mr Tony Mooney, OAM member of Cowra RSL sub-Branch.
Morning Service: Parade formation and community wreath laying. At 10.20 am in front of the Cenotaph, participants under the command of parade commander Vic Capare, are to form up, in the pre-determined "Order of March". Please respect the requests from the parade marshal's if you are asked to move or shunt your contingent to the back or front, if required.
Our Guard of Honour this year is Alamein Company of the Royal Military College, Duntroon, under the command of Captain Grant Winks and Sergeant Nicholas Ryan-Collins. We have hosted Alamein Company for many years now and we look forward to hosting them again.
The Flag Party, consisting of flags, banners and pennants respective of those marching, will be provided by cadets from 200 Australian Army Cadets, South West Slopes, 2 platoon Cowra, under the command of Lt (AAC) Matt Swains.
A taxi has been provided by Lachlan Radio Cabs free of charge to convey disabled veterans in the march. Please speak to the driver if you require this assistance and the taxi also has wheelchair access.
The Wreath Laying Service will commence when the Parade is assembled and when concluded, the march to River Park will take place.
Anzac Day is a day to remember and thank those service men and women who gave their time and life to repel oppression, and to fight for a way of living that we today enjoy as a free nation.
We commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in the many conflicts around the world since the commencement of World War 1.
Every man, woman and child will commemorate those who served and still serve in our Army, Navy, and Airforce in their own way. There will be many who will join the ranks at the Cowra Dawn Service in front of the Cenotaph and those who live in the smaller villages and communities will commemorate at their local Memorial. But wherever your services are held we are all their for the same reason.
River Park Service will commence at 11:00 hrs (11.00 am) and this year the President of Cowra RSL Sub-Branch, Ms Lesley Marshall will be the MC for the Service. Officiating at the Service will be Auxiliary Lieutenant Jodie McInnes from the Salvation Army who is the Padre for Cowra RSL sub-Branch. Guest Speakers will be Captain Alastair Cooper, Royal Australian Navy and Staff Cadet Angus Garraway from Alamein Company, Royal Military College, Duntroon.
Mrs. Lisa Flanagan will provide the vocal lead for the singing of hymns and the School Captains from St. Raphael's and Cowra High Schools will participate by reading from the Order of Service.
Railway Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 hrs (12.30pm) with a wreath laying service conducted at the Railway Memorial situated at the Rail Heritage site.
All Service and Ex-service personnel who are participating in any of the ANZAC Day services are reminded to wear Full Size Medals & Decorations; Miniature Medals should not be worn.
PLEASE NOTE :- The Cowra RSL sub-Branch will not be providing a luncheon, however meals can be purchased from the Cowra Services Club Bistro.
Children and Relative's representing deceased Veterans are invited and encouraged to march on this special day, wearing the veteran's Medals on their Right Breast. Under the guidance of the Parade Marshalls, you are requested to fall in under the "Relatives of Veterans" Banner at the rear of the Main Contingent.
HOWEVER IT IS UNSAFE for our elderly Veterans and for young children when they participate in the main parade contingent (Veterans contingent) together.
Members of the public are invited to attend all commemorative events during the day and to display the Australian National Flag and hand wavers during the Ceremonies and March.
Any further information may be obtained by contacting the Cowra RSL sub-Branch Secretary on 02 6342 3540.
This Press Release is authorised by Kenneth Guihot, Secretary, on behalf of Ms Lesley Marshall, President Cowra RSL.
