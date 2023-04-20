Autism Spectrum Forum
April 20
The forum, at the Cowra Services Club will advocate and promote help seeking behaviours by building social skills, assisting in empowering communication and connection, sensory processing, and effective functioning.
Totally Awesome
April 21
Holiday activity for the kids 7-10. Contact the Cowra Library for more information.
Rainbow Fair
April 21
Cowra's Rainbow Fair will be a celebration of local LGBTIQA+ young people - with a disco theme and hosted by special guest Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre from 2pm to 6pm..
Palms Market
April 21
"The Palms" markets are a Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 miles of Canowindra, held on the third Friday of each month.
Speedway Solo Super Series
April 22 and April 23
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports Committee announces the 2023 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete. Classes include support class, 50cc demo and speedway classes 125cc & 250cc and 500cc riders. Racings commences at 1pm Saturday and 10.30am Sunday.
Cowra Lego & Games Day
April 19
Join the CINC team for a morning of games, Lego and fun from 10am to 12pm. This is for all school aged children. Bookings are essential.
Mates4Harness race meeting
April 23
Not to be missed, the Mates4Harness Flood Relief Anzac Day Meeting at the Eugowra Showground Paceway is on April 25th from 12 noon. There is a massive day in store including ANZAC Parade, Lawn marquee, Live music, auctions, mini trots, two-up, horse-drawn carriage rides, and free kid amusements with dodgem cars, jumping castle, face painting and more,
Riviera Motor Vehicle rally
Thursday, May 11
The Rivieras will be in town from Thursday, May 11 through to Sunday, May 14. On May 14 they will be on display at the Japanese Garden Café carpark from 9am and everyone is invited to come and view these amazing pieces of American indulgence.
New Vogue & Social Dance Group
Every Sunday
The group steps out on the dance floor at the Canowindra Services Club every Sunday between 2pm and 6pm. The group also hosts classes on Tuesday 1pm to 3pm.
