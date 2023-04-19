Cowra Magpies reserve grade and league tag coaches Will Ingram and Greg Garlick couldn't have been happier with their side's performances against Parkes Spaceman on the weekend.
Okay, Garlick could've been a bit happier after his side's 18-16 defeat but he couldn't hide the enthusiasm for his side which went within minutes of causing a boil over win.
"They regard them as one of the top sides in the competition. We lost but we were the better side, we dominated," Garlick said.
"The first 10 minutes they looked so slick, they looked very crisp with the ball but I don't think they were ready for us.
"We played with purpose and we really rattled them. We followed everything we trained for.
"Our discipline, our focus, ball completion and mental toughness was brilliant.
"We couldn't have started any better."
Garlick couldn't single out any player for special mention "they all did their job, our wide runners ran with purpose and we made line breaks".
"Our middle players defended amazingly. There was not a bad player on the field, there were no absolute standouts."
After going down 12-0 early through a lack of possession Garlick said the Magpies "were absolutely all over them. Out of the 50 minutes we lead for probably 30 minutes.
"We had opportunities late but just couldn't ice them," he said
The challenge now is for the Magpies to maintain the form that saw them close to pulling off the upset with a match this weekend against a side most pundits would be expecting them to beat.
"It's probably a more dangerous game than Parkes because we were up for Parkes, they're a big contender," he said.
"At home we're expected to win but we can't be complacent, we probably have another three or four levels to go to. We have to stay grounded to put it to Blayney this weekend."
The Cowra Reserve grade magpies will also need to be up with a full strength side available when they take on the Bears this weekend after defeating Parkes 22-10.
The Bears were also first round winners, defeating Orange Hawks 40-10.
Coach Will Ingram described the win as "gutsy" after his side's final preparation was hampered by late withdrawals.
"There was a bit of uncertainty with what the side was but the performance and determination of the blokes that were out really showed through," he said.
He was impressed with the performances of Jack Nobes, Stevie and Sam Ingram, Kyle Kemp and Dave Doran.
The latter, coming off the bench, made a number of incisive breaks that changed the momentum of the game.
And Jack Nobes "involvement, just with his control and level headedness" was also key he said.
The Magpies under 18s were no match for the Spaceman losing 54.12.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
