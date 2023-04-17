Cowra Eagles coach Col Kilby has praised the efforts of five debutantes in the side's opening round win against Forbes Platypi in Forbes.
The Eagles ran out 22-8 winners in the Blowes Cup first round match courtesy of tries to Noah Ryan, Daniel Britten, Joe Sullivan and Are Monoka.
Ever reliable with the boot Noah Ryan slotted four conversions.
The Platypi scored a late try with Rhys Graham crossing for a five pointer with Daniel Sweeney converting one penalty attempt.
This weekend the Eagles are at home for the first time this season, hosting Orange City a their Hartley Street ground at 3.15pm on Saturday.
City went down 32-24 to Dubbo Roos in their opening match of the 2023 season.
"I was really happy with the overall performance by everyone, probably by the five guys making their debut in first grade," Kilby said.
Those debutantes were Daniel Britten at fullback, Will Cain in the halves, outside centre Fotofili Paunga, Rhys Hughes and winger Dean Becket.
"Two of those guys got (best and fairest) points," Kilby said.
"Obviously our core group of players from the past few seasons being successful helped bring those guys through and helped them to play well."
While the win was dominant Kilby said the side failed to convert every opportunity that came their way.
"We missed a couple but all in all there wasn't a point that I wasn't comfortable that we were in control," he said.
"They were probably similar to us in that they were probably scratching at times pre-season and had a heap of guys turn up late.
"But there bench looked a lot better than ours as far as numbers went but we just had a solid performance across the board with everyone filling the role they were asked to."
Without a lot of regular faces from past seasons the Eagles, along with blooding five debutantes, were forced to moved star fullback Noah Ryan from the back to five-eighth, a move that paid off handsomely.
"He was a natural," Kilby said.
"And Dan Britten playing at 15, after his first couple of touches and maybe a bit of nerves settled. It was like he'd been there for years.
"He is a similar style to Noah," Kilby said.
This weekend facing a side coming off a first round loss Kilby will be looking for the Eagles to improve their defensive lineout.
"I don't think we put enough pressure on their set pieces as far as lineouts," he said.
"I think if we were a bit fitter we could've really put Forbes away, we ran out of steam and let one try in and didn't take advantage of our opportunities late."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.