Shift in focus receives a thumbs up from Canowindra balloon Challenge pilot

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
April 19 2023 - 3:16pm
Damien Sutton led the balloonists at the parade on Saturday with his father, Michael Sutton's ute and balloon basket. Photo Federation Fotos.
A real shift in focus was a feature of the 2023 Canowindra Balloon Challenge according to Fiesta pilot Suze McKenzie who flys 'Hiawatha', a balloon named in honour of the late Richard Glasson's Canowindra property.

Local News

