Picnic Championship contenders fight out Grenfell Picnic Cup finish

By Col Hodges
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:07pm
Leeton based Breanna Bourke brought the Dean Mirfin, Bathurst trained Our Blue Moon ($5) with a well timed run to beat Madison Point (Ricky Blewitt, $3.60) in the Grenfell Picnic Cup. She is pictured after a win at Adlethan Picnics.
Several of the leading contenders for the Picnic Championship final later this year clashed on Saturday and an exciting finish eventuated in the 1400 metres Lane Cove Legends-Doug Allen Memorial Grenfell Picnic Cup.

