Picnic Championship contenders fight out Grenfell Picnic Cup finish

Several of the leading contenders for the Picnic Championship final later this year clashed on Saturday and an exciting finish eventuated in the 1400 metres Lane Cove Legends-Doug Allen Memorial Grenfell Picnic Cup.
Racing before a big crowd at Grenfell, Bobby's Secret and Namarari were the early leaders with the more favoured runners camped off the pace in the Cup.
Leeton based Breanna Bourke, who won the Bourke Picnic Cup last week on All Words, brought the Dean Mirfin, Bathurst trained Our Blue Moon ($5) with a well timed run to beat Madison Point (Ricky Blewitt, $3.60) by threequarters of a length with Golden Eclipse (Shaun Cooper, $2.60 favourite) a close third, in front of the 2022 Championship winner Hemsted.
Veteran galloper Billy Bent Ear has an enthusiastic fan club and there was plenty of cheering when the Connie Greig, Dubbo trained 10 year old fought out the finish of the 1000 metres Commodities Grenfell Bracelet Handiap.
Kimmylee (Ricky Blewitt, $1.80 fav.) loomed on the inside however Billy Bent Ear (Leandro Ribeiro, $2) making it 13 wins and 35 placings from 130 starts held on to win by a head with Bizarro (Tamsin Gough, $9) a handy third.
Champion jockey Leandro Ribeiro completed a treble with later wins on Rock 'N' Tori (1400 metres IGA/Terry Brothers Class B Handicap) and Vigoureux in the 2000 metres Terry Brothers Carpet Court Forbes-Presidents Cup.
Rock 'N ' Tori ($3.60), trained at Moruya by Lauren Davies, travelled behind the leaders and was the winner by over two lengths from Here Comes Chum (Emily Waters, $6) and Gifted Curves (Tamsin Gough, $7) with Eight Willows backed from $5 to $2.80 favourite finishing unplaced.
Grenfell Picnic Club bit the bullet by staging a 2000 metre race and the reward was a good field for the President's Cup Class 1 Trophy Handicap.
Billie Frenado made it a true staying test by leading by eight lengths before the Joe Cleary, Queanbeyan, trained Vigoureux (Leandro Ribeiro, $5) steamed down the centre of the track to win from Victorian visitor All Too Creedy (Shaun Cooper, $3) and La Campanella (Emily Waters, $5 to $2.40 favourite).
Joe Cleary had earlier won the 1200 metres Allan & Flachs Families Sweet Lauraine Class 2 Trophy Handicap with Bonhomie (Sally Faulks, $3.40) which overhauled Frau Holle (Ricky Blewitt, $8) close to home with Blackhill Kitty (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.50 fav.) in third place.
Seymour based trainer Don Dwyer and Shaun Cooper the leading Picnic jockey in Victoria, were rewarded for their long trip when winning the 1000 metres McAlister Motors Maiden Plate with Kulina.
Placed six times at TAB meetings in Victoria, Kulina ($1.70 fav.) raced third to the home turn and finished best to beat Hollow Dollar (Leandro Ribeiro, $2) by a long neck with two lengths to Red Card Rosie (Emily Waters, $15).
