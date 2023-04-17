The 2022-23 junior cricket season came to a close for Lachlan Council under 14s in the annual Bradman Spirit of Cricket carnival in the Southern Highlands last week from Tuesday to Friday.
Players took part in six matches over the four days, with games being played on the iconic Bradman oval Bowral, as well as Welby Oval Mittagong and Lackey Park in Moss Vale.
The team was coached was James Metzeling of Forbes with Glenn McDonald of Gooloogong team manager.
The Lachlan team performed strongly throughout the carnival and were awarded joint winners with the local Highlands team after the ground was deemed to wet to play on at 9am Friday morning.
Eventually the two teams played a 14 over a side exhibition match once the skies cleared to give all involved another game of cricket at the iconic ground.
After a slow start to the carnival and a heavy defeat to Highlands in round one at Moss Vale the Lachlan team skippered by Harry McDonald got going with a grinding 10 run defeat of Bathurst who were highly fancied to take out the carnival.
Batting first Lachlan made 7/105 off 25 overs with Harry McDonald top scoring with 45 runs and Nate Vincent providing solid support in compiling 28 to give Lachlan a somewhat competitive total of 105.
Bathurst were 7/96 in reply with the highlight of the innings being a long range direct hit from Luke Beasley fielding at deep long on.
Round three saw a solid win to Lachlan 7/148 off 25 defeating Wagga 4/93.
Josh Penhall 31no off 14 balls and Mac Glasson making 24 runs were solid with the bat whilst Luke Beasley chimed in again with the ball claiming 4/3 off four overs.
In their fourth round match against Lachlan took on their main rivals Dubbo in what proved to be a game worthy of a final.
Batting first Dubbo we're restricted to 9/79 off 22 with Dempsey O'Connell claiming his second five wicket haul in a month to demolish Dubbo's batting order and finish with 5/15 off five overs.
In reply only two Lachlan batsmen made worthy contributions in a nail biting run chase to give Lachlan the much needed win.
Harry McDonald anchored the innings with 35 not out. Late hitting from Nate Vincent, 27 off 9 balls, got Lachlan across the line.
In their fifth round match Lachlan 9/146 defeated Hornsby 6/72.
Batting first on Bradman oval Hornsby looked rattled early against the quality bowling of all Lachlan's bowlers with Luke Beasley once again showing what he can do with a great spell of 1/5 off 3 overs.
Harry McDonald 2/8 off three overs also claimed wickets.
In reply Lachlan amassed a large total. The opening partnership of Harry and Jayden Kuun from Parkes provided a solid platform to go big and once Nate Vincent was given a license to thrill he did exactly that clearing the fence on four occasions to bring up his 50 off just 20 balls.
Nate retired to allow other batsmen a chance and both Josh Penhall and Cayden Metzeling scored quickly to amass the total of 9/146.
Wet weather and a wet outfield meant that both teams who qualified for the final (1v2) were awarded as joint winners with an exhibition game eventually starting late, both teams given 14 overs in which to bat.
Lachlan proved too strong in the friendly low scoring match, with a wet ball and outfield denying players and spectators alike the match they were all hoping for.
Lachlan's Harry McDonald and Dubbo's Harvey Marchant we're awarded trophies as joint "Players of the Tournament".
The Lachlan U14s team, which consisted of players from Cowra, Grenfell, Gooloogong, Forbes, Parkes Condobolin and West Wyalong were all richer for the experience and relished playing on turf wickets.
An evening in the Bradman museum along with a team dinner were also highlights of the week away.
All in all a great week of cricket was had by players and parents alike.
