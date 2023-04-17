A bogey from tournament leader Jake Higginbottom on the final hole of the $40,000 2023 Cowra Pro-Am sent the event into a play-off.
While Higginbottom was bogeying the hole his playing partner Jordan Mullaney held his nerve for par after standing on the 18th tee one shot adrift of Higginbottom.
Both players finished the event at 10 under par.
After Higginbottom's bogey the two walked back to the tee of the 18th, a 365 metre par four, Higginbottom eventually making par and Mullaney lipping out for bogey.
The top two held just a single single shot advantage of Austin Bautista who finished at nine under.
Bautista had Sunday's best round of seven under par, at one stage holding the club house lead.
Mullaney's only bogey of the tournament came on two day with a five on the ninth.
Higginbottom also bogeyed the ninth on day two before finishing with what could have been a costly bogey on the 18th.
Nathan Green, who once lost in a play-off to Tiger Woods, finished in fourth, eight under par.
Green produced one of the highlight's of the tournament, an eagle two, on the slight dog leg 312 metre third hole.
Cowra professional Tom Perfect finished the event in equal 19th at three over par.
The first event of its kind on the Cowra course for more than a decade the pro-am is again likely to become a regular event as is a Legends tournament planned for October.
PGA National Tournament co-ordinator Peter Wheldon said the Cowra Pro-Am was placed back on the Australian Pro-Am calendar after correspondence from club manager Marc Eisenhauer and Cowra Golf Club playing professional Tom Perfect.
"We had a meeting in early October and Marc said they wanted to put some events back on the map, so we're starting with this one and hopefully we're going to have a Legends event in October," Mr Wheldon said.
"Getting the event here, Marc pushed it and Tom has been really proactive in doing a great job running a good event.
"Marc was the catalyst for getting the money to run it and Tom has been key to running the event," he said.
Sunday's winner picked more than $7000 for the day event with prizemoney going down to 40th place.
Looking ahead Mr Wheldon said Cowra golf fans "could potentially see Peter O'Malley, Peter Lonard, maybe Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood, at a stretch Peter Senior" take part in the Cowra Legends event.
"You'll get players of that calibre for sure, especially if the prizemoney is similar to this," Mr Wheldon said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
