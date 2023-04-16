Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

More than 3000 cases expected to be confirmed in western NSW this flu season

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaccinations are encouraged as the Western NSW Local Health District prepares for thousands of cases of influenza. File picture
Vaccinations are encouraged as the Western NSW Local Health District prepares for thousands of cases of influenza. File picture

FLU season has started early and, with COVID-19 still spreading in the community, people are encouraged to get all their vaccinations up to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.