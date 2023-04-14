Royce Simmons will once again embark on another lengthy hike across NSW, but this time he'll be taking a different route.
Simmons, a one-time NRL premiership winner with Penrith Panthers, walked from his home town of Gooloogong to Penrith in May last year, as a part of the Royce's Big Walk charity, to raise money for Dementia Australia.
The near 300-kilometre journey took Simmons, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in February last year, through multiple towns in the Central West, including Bathurst and Orange.
He'll be making another lengthy walk again this month, this time starting at Dubbo on April 18 and arriving at Bathurst on April 29, in time for the Penrith Panthers' match against Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
Along the way there will be several sportsman's dinners or lunches, and a coaching clinic, to help raise funds for local rugby league on the route.
Simmons said he was blown away by the support he received last year.
"Particularly by the people in the country areas, who would come out to the side of the road, supporting you with waves," he said.
"We had a great reception at the junior league functions we pulled into too.
"Just the support we got with helping with the awareness was tremendous."
Even after long days of walking, Simmons said he felt good. What affected him the most was getting up early in the morning, after a big night out.
"You'd go to bed around 12am, but then you'd be up around 5-5.30am because you had radio interviews and stuff," he said.
The worst part was the lack of sleep. But the walking, I didn't find too bad.
"A lot of the boys who had too much to drink the night before who had to walk next to me the day later, they were struggling the next day."
Simmons said raising awareness for dementia is important because he believes it's harder for people who are suffering it to speak up.
"With dementia, I think anyone who gets it, goes into their shell and they're pretty quite," he said.
"I think they get embarrassed. It might not be as easy compared to other illnesses...
"I'm no expert but to me, they seem to back off a little bit."
For Simmons' upcoming 313-kilometre walk, he'll start at Dubbo, before stopping at a number of towns including Wambangalang, Obley, Baldry, Parkes, Eugowra, Toogong, Bowan Park, Orange, Dunkeld and lastly Bathurst.
He'll have a number of former NRL players walking with him at some point during the journey.
Simmons said he was also looking forward to coming across a number of ex-teammates and opponents, when he played in Group 10 and Group 11.
"You probably don't recognise them but you sit down and have a good yack, about the old times and who you played for," he said.
Simmons said he was expecting a rough time when he caught up with Railway and Charlestons premiership winner Royce George from Bathurst.
George was in Charlestons' 1979 premiership winning side that beat Simmons' Cowra Magpies in the Group 10 decider.
"Royce George reminds me every time I get within 100km of Bathurst," Simmons said.
Simmons played 238 games for Penrith, retiring after he scored a match-winning double against Canberra Raiders in the 1991 premiership decider. He represented Australia and NSW on 10 occasions.
To join or sponsor the walk, visit roycesbigwalk.com.au.
