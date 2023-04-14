Cowra PCYC is holding a free movie night on April 21 from 6pm -8pm with drop off starting at 5.30pm.
Parents are invited to bring their kids to a treat on the last day of school holidays for the movie night on the PCYC's Blow up cinema on Young Road.
Food and drinks are provided free for the night with food from The Fat Parcel Food Van and hot fresh popcorn also available on the night.
Numbers are limited to 50 kids for the night so be quick to book and get your kids in for a movie night they will love and not forget.
The form to be filled out can be found HERE.
Registration is important to secure your spot as we the PCYC won't be able to take drop ins on the night due to limited spots and catering of food.
Moviegoers are asked to bring camping chairs, seating, blankets, bean bags or picnic blankets and oodies. PJ's are welcome to be worn as well to gain the full movie night out experience.
Parents are welcome to stay for the night as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.