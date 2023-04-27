The Hop4U suicide prevention network is holding its inaugural Hope Trek from Hawkesbury to Cowra.
The Trek participants will stay in Cowra overnight on May 6.
Organiser and founder of Hope4U, Diane Russell, a Richmond resident, hopes Cowra people will turn out to support the 'trekers' who will make the trip in pre 1993 vehicles of all descriptions from bikes and cars to trucks.
The 205km Trek will start at Hawkesbury Showground on May 6, leaving at 7am, and end at Cowra Showground at around lunchtime with lunch provided on arrival.
There will be talks on suicide prevention and a Hope4U dinner is planned for the Cowra community that evening with a small fee of $27 to cover costs.
"We are encouraging people all along the route to join the Trek at any point.
"Cost is $50 per vehicle," Ms Russell said.
Anyone wishing to take part can register or make a donation at hopetrek@hope4U.com.au. Donations allow Hope4U to continue to provide free counselling and support suicide prevention.
"At Hope4U we teach preventative methods to suicide, coping mechanisms in life, change for a good life against the battles in life," Ms Russell said.
The Hope4U Foundation was established by Ms Russell after she lost her eldest son Jason to suicide towards the end of 2015 and through it, she has continued to provide hope to people, even after the loss of her youngest son Aaron in 2021, also to suicide.
Diane said of the death of her first son " It was difficult to grieve from a death that nobody understood."
"I can never explain the loss of two sons to suicide," she says simply in a Hope4U booklet about healing.
Ms Russell said a lot of people struggle with mental health and a lot of people have contacted Hope4U from the Cowra area.
"So I thought, lets make this trip about raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention because of the trauma from bushfires and floods in the Hawkesbury and Cowra areas, it is about breaking stigma and barriers to relieve the anxiety within communities."
Hope4U provides support, education programs, workshops and safe intervention programs.
Some of the services provided by Hope4U and the Jarron Project are:
To find out more visit the website www.hope4u.com.au email hope4ufoundation@yahoo.com or call 0405 468 294.
