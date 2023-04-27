Cowra Guardian
Hope4U Trek heading to Cowra on May 6

By Debbie Evans
April 27 2023 - 10:55am
Organiser of the inaugural Hope Trek from Hawkesbury to Cowra is Diane Russell from the Hope4U Foundation. Diane was named as the Hawkesbury Citizen of the Year 2023 for her work in suicide and domestic violence prevention.
The Hop4U suicide prevention network is holding its inaugural Hope Trek from Hawkesbury to Cowra.

