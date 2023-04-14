Cowra Guardian
Powerhouse vocalist to perform at Canowindra Bowlo's final Sunday Session

By Newsroom
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:47am
The current run of the Sunday Sessions at The Canowindra Bowlo is ending a high note with a free community event featuring 'CMAA Golden Guitar Winner' and 'CMC Female Artist of the Year', Christie Lamb between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday, April 23.

