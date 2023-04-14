Powerhouse vocalist to perform at Canowindra Bowlo's final Sunday Session

The current run of the Sunday Sessions at The Canowindra Bowlo is ending a high note with a free community event featuring 'CMAA Golden Guitar Winner' and 'CMC Female Artist of the Year', Christie Lamb between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday, April 23.
This is a free entry event.
Christie has been described as 'the full package'.
A powerhouse vocalist and a vibrant multi-instrumental, award winning singer songwriter Christie will be performing her award winning hits with her three piece band.
Her hit single 'You Brought The Party' has had over million Spotify streams to date.
Christie is the first Australian artist to have a #1 hit on both the iTunes Country and iTunes Dance charts with her fun fresh single 'Hot Hot Kiss'.
She now has 20 top 5 radio releases to her name.
Touring relentlessly with her own dates across Australia and NZ, Christie is no stranger to being on the road.
She toured nationally with Lee Kernaghan for four years, opening the show as well as playing piano and mandolin as part of his band, alongside The Wolfe Brothers.
Christie toured with Australian rock royalty Jon English as lead vocalist and musician on the "The Rock Revolution" tour, which she says transformed her life musically and personally?
"The tour with Jon was the first big tour I was involved in and it was the best fun. I learned a lot and had to really learn to be organised with my time as I was still at university. Jon was the ultimate showman and very down to earth, Christie said.
"The tour had a massive effect on my personal life as I become Mrs Christie English after marrying Jon's son Jonathan and we have a beautiful little girl Charlotte Rose English."
Christie's performance at The Deni Ute Muster caught the attention of Keith Urban who invited her back on stage to perform a duet with him in front of thousands of Country Music fans.
We all want to know .... what was it like performing on stage with Keith Urban?
"The biggest honour ever! He is so giving and talented. Amazing," Christie said.
Don't miss this performance and being a family friendly event there will also be a kid's arts and craft table set up and The Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Canowindra are hosting a fundraising BBQ.
There are raffles and courtesy bus running locally as your Plan B as Carlton offer $4 Great Northern Schooners during the afternoon.
