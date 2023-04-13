Robert D'Elboux wins vets golf on a countback

The Cowra Golf Club events were strongly supported by increased entrants on Thursday, April 13, 2023, no doubt helped by school vacation and great weather conditions and the excellent playing conditions.
Special attention was given to the presentation of the golf course for last week's Easter Classic events which has continued in readiness for the Cowra Motors Professional Golf competition which follows the current events.
The Veteran's 9 hole stableford event was played over holes 10 to 18. From a field of 28 veterans, two player's are congratulated for having produced the impressive score of 21 points with Bob D'Elboux winning the day from Wayne Howard on a countback.
They were closely followed by four players with 20 points.
The prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets:)
21 Bob D'elboux (35).
21 Wayne Howard (23).
20 Robert Morgan (14).
20 Elwyn Ward (22).
20 Warwick Spence (19).
20 Robert Eastwood (6).
18 Michael Millar (22).
The above prize winners will have their 18 Hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event but playing off their official Golflink Handicap. This event was well supported with a field of 42 players many of whom were not Veterans.
Congratulations to Steve Johnstone who returned the prize winning score of 40 Stableford Points.
The prize winners were:
1st Steve Johnstone 40 (points).
2nd Rodney Eastwood 39.
3rd Elwyn Ward 38.
4th Jamie Judd 37.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores:: Robert Morgan 35, Tom Perfect 35, Bob D'Elboux 34, Wayne Howard 34, Ken Harcombe 34, David Spolding 34, David Gouge 34, Warwick Spence 33.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Robert Morgan 216cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Steven Johnstone 303cm.
