Cowra Guardian
Robert D'Elboux wins vets golf on a countback

By Lester Black
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:28am
Veterans winner Bob D'Elboux. Photo supplied.
The Cowra Golf Club events were strongly supported by increased entrants on Thursday, April 13, 2023, no doubt helped by school vacation and great weather conditions and the excellent playing conditions.

