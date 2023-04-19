No funds but Cowra Council asked to endorse Civic Square plan

Cowra Council's general committee has recommended the Council endorse its Civic Square Redevelopment Master Plan 2022 but council staff and councillors have stressed the plan is a long way from implementation.
Civic Square is the area focused along Darling Street, between Kendal Street and Bartlett Street / Avenue, adjacent to which is the Council's administration building, civic centre, library, art gallery and associated car parking areas.
The potential redevelopment of this space has been the subject of discussion by Council and the community at various stages over the last decade and beyond.
An original concept plan for the area called for closure of part of Darling Street but in a report to its meeting on April 11 councillors were told "feedback from consultation has confirmed a majority preference for maintaining opportunities for vehicle access between Kendal Street and Bartlett Avenue".
"A balanced approach would be to create a space that allows for shared use by vehicles and pedestrians," it was stated in the report.
Moving the endorsement of the plan councillor Ruth Fagan said the plan is "not something we are rushing into but the start of a change to our Civic Square".
"This is the beginning of a long journey," Cr Fagan said.
"It's exciting we have a plan and we are going to formally endorse it and look for funding before we actually do this.
"It's going to be a long drawn out process but without this plan we have no hope of going anywhere," she said
Councillor Sharon D'Elboux described the plan as "a strategic vision for our community".
"While it might not meet everyone's expectations it is a document we can use as a guide to go forward in a very important space.
"We do not have any costings, approvals or funding but don't let that get in the way. Sometimes you have to have an idea and concept.
"I look forward to seeing where this goes and what it brings to this area of the CBD," Cr D'Elboux said.
Also speaking in support of the plan mayor Bill West said it is important for the council to manage community expectations.
"There is no funding, it is a masterplan," Cr West said.
"It is important the community understands this is not funded. It is important we have a plan so we can move forward if and when the time arrives.
"A lot of work is still to be done but it gives us direction," he said.
During development of the plan Council held two workshops with stakeholders including representatives from the Cowra Library, Cowra Eisteddfod, Cowra Cultural Council, Cowra Bus Service, Cowra Youth Council, Cowra Access Committee, Cowra Family History Group, Cowra Ambulance Service, Cowra Fire and Rescue, Cowra Police, Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell as well as Cowra Councils staff and councillors.
There are still a number of key tasks required to be completed in order to move this project forward, and these are described as follows:
1. Site survey. A detailed site survey will be necessary in order to establish the existing parameters of the project area including existing site levels, precise locations of existing natural and built features of the environment, and locations of existing infrastructure, services and utilities.
2. Design. A revisit of the site design is recommended to ensure that the design intent for key aspects of the project can be practically achieved.
3. Engagement. Once the design of the project has been confirmed by Steps 1 and 2, a review should be undertaken to determine if there are any significant changes or alterations to the project since original consultation.
4. Engineering. A detailed engineering design will be required for the following components of the project: - Pavement design (i.e. roads, carparks & footpaths) - Utility installations and modifications - Street furniture / shelter design - Lighting installations - Signage installations - Art installations (if necessary) - Landscape installations.
5. Costing. When the engineering plans for the project have been completed, Council would be in a position to commission detailed cost estimates for the project.
6. Approvals. Once the scope and cost of the project has been fully understood, it will be necessary for Council to organise relevant approvals to be obtained.
7. Funding. At this current stage, funding for the project has not been allocated for in the Council's 10 year financial plan.
In the interests of moving the project forward, Cowra Council's Environmental Services has taken the opportunity to commence a preliminary master planning process for the area.
A series of sketches has been prepared showing how the area could be developed, and these were presented to the General Council meeting.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.