Drug driving lands man in Cowra Local court

A Cowra man has plead guilty to drug driving before the Local Court.
Robert Clyde Wilson, 44, of Mulyan Street was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months, to commencen from April 5, 2023.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan noted it was not Wilson's driving that brought him to the attention of police.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 11:20pm on December 5, 2022 police stopped Wilson as he was driving north along Redfern Street, Cowra for the purposes of random testing.
Wilson returned a negative result to the breath test.
While talking with police, he admitted to using drugs earlier in the day and at other times in an attempt to combat health issues.
An oral fluid test returned a positive result for amphetamines.
Wilson was arrested and taken to the police station for secondary testing, which also produced a positive result.
A sample of his saliva was sent for laboratory testing which returned a positive result for methylamphetamine.
