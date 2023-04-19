Offender told police he didn't realise he hadn't paid for items

A Cowra man has been placed on a Community Corrections Order for larceny after coming before Cowra Local Court to answer the charges.
Wayne Colin Chalmers, 49, of Redfern Street plead guilty to the charge and was placed on a Community Corrections Order for 12 months.
Chalmers, who was unrepresented, told the court his mind did not click and he didn't realise he had committed the offence.
Chalmers said when police spoke with him about the incident, he paid for the items.
According to the police documents tendered in court, around 7:30am on February 6, 2023 Chalmers entered Cowra Bunnings, before heading to the trade section.
While there, police said he picked up a toilet seat before taking four cokes from a refreshment fridge and leaving the store.
The police were later called and viewed CCTV footage of the incident.
When police spoke with Chalmers at his residence, he told them he didn't remember, before telling them he would return to the store and pay for the items.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.