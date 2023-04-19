Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Offender told police he didn't realise he hadn't paid for items

Updated April 20 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender told police he didn't realise he hadn't paid for items
Offender told police he didn't realise he hadn't paid for items

A Cowra man has been placed on a Community Corrections Order for larceny after coming before Cowra Local Court to answer the charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.