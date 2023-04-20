Conviction and fine for high range drink driving

A Darby's Falls man has been convicted for high range drink driving and using a mobile phone while driving.
When he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charges Joseph Anthony Parrino, 43, plead guilty.
Parrino was fined $650, disqualified from driving for 12 months to begin from January 26, 2023 and placed on a mandatory interlock order for 24 months.
Parrino's solicitor, Ms Duncan told the court her client splits his time between Darby's Falls and an address in Sydney.
Ms Duncan said Parrino had several drinks before going out to get some food and that was a foolish decision for him to make.
Parrino has had a colourful history in his youth, Ms Duncan said, but his last drink and drive offence was in 1998.
During sentencing Magistrate McLennan told Parrino he would have been well aware that he was over the limit and speeding.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 8:40pm on January 26, 2023 police were performing stationary speed enforcement on Darby's Falls Road when they saw Parrino driving west.
Police recorded him travelling at 76km an hour in the 50km zone. As he drove past them, police saw that he was using his phone, holding it up to his ear.
Police stopped him shortly after and when asked if he had anything to drink, Parrino told them he had a drink 15 minutes before.
Police waited 10 minutes to eliminate the possibility of remaining alcohol in Parrino's mouth before submitting him to a breath test.
The breath test returned a positive result and Parrino was taken to Cowra police station for secondary testing which produced a reading of 0.197.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.