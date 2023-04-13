Cowra Guardian
2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition won by Harry Waters from Cowra who works with Elders Gundagai

Clare Adcock
Ben Jaffrey
Hayley Warden
By Clare Adcock, Ben Jaffrey, and Hayley Warden
· April 13 2023 - 2:33pm
ALPA National Young Auctioneers winner Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, and runner-up Justin Rohde, Nutrien Emerald. Pictures: Clare Adcock
ALPA National Young Auctioneers winner Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, and runner-up Justin Rohde, Nutrien Emerald. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Cowra's Harry Waters who is employed with Elders, Gundagai has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.

