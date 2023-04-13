Cowra's Harry Waters who is employed with Elders, Gundagai has taken out the 2023 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition.
Harry, who is the son of Patrick Waters and Danielle Pasqua of Cowra came away with the victory at the Sydney Royal Show on Thursday, April 6 ahead of Justin Rohde of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald.
The win comes after Mr Waters took out the NSW title in 2022 and the national crown came as a shock to the agent.
"I didn't expect to be standing up here," Mr Waters said.
He went on to say he'd be "thanking people all day" if he named everyone who had helped him along the way but was keen to catch up with his friends and family.
"I can't wait to get back down to Gundagai to celebrate," Mr Waters said.
Mr Waters, 24, has five years' experience working in the livestock industry and sells weekly at Wagga Wagga and Gundagai/Tumut.
He will now compete at the Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Competition in July.
"It will be a trip to remember, I'm looking forward to it," he said.
NSW - made up of Mr Waters and Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield - also took out the team shield in the national competition.
Mr Rohde, 23, described the moment as "surreal and an unreal moment".
"It was a terrific line-up of men, and the industry is in very capable hands with the calibre of young auctioneers coming through in NSW and in the national competition," he said.
"It is very rewarding to be here today."
Mr Rohde sells prime and store cattle weekly at Emerald, plus stud cattle and clearing sales.
He has been involved in the livestock industry for five years.
He believes there is always something to learn in the livestock industry.
"I don't think you ever stop learning," he said.
"There are plenty of tricks to the trade, and you pick up different styles and different selling techniques, listening to auctioneers from across the country.
"There's always a lot to take away from these events."
Mr Rohde said it was the people and clients he worked with that made his job so rewarding.
"It is the people you deal with who make the job so good - people, cattle and country - that's what we all revolve around," he said.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
