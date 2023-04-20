Like any great beer, the bubbles rise to the top, and that's exactly what Pine Creek Great Northern R061 did in this year's Sydney Royal Show Urquhart Trophy class for best interbreed individual beef exhibit - he rose to the top.
Judges Wendy Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda, Ben Noller Palgrove Charolais and Ultrablack, Inverell, and Ivan Price, Moongool Charolais, Surat, Qld, liked what they saw in PC Great Northern R031 and selected him as the standout cattle exhibit of the show with there being little question.
Exhibited by Greg and Sharon Fuller, Pine Creek Angus, Cowra, PC Great Northern R061 is by North American sire, Northern View SMW Gustov 3Z, and out of PC Miss Barndance M062.
The Pine Creek Angus bull beat out Christie Fuller's interbreed champion female, Diamond Ramblin Rose R422, Diamond Angus, Cowra, by Black Diamond Never Ever and out of Black Diamond Ms Expedition,
Pine Creek's Greg Fuller only had good words for the bull.
"He has tremendous length of body, mobility, smoothness and muscle pattern," he said.
Ben Noller said the competition was probably the toughest in the country to judge.
"You see the best cattle in the country come before you," he said.
"The two finalists were both champions in their own right, but we've had to make a decision.
"We looked at which one probably moves the beef industry forward a little more than the other.
"The young female has beautiful balance, she's very sound on her feet and she's showing that in her offspring.
"We want that in our females. This female ticks all the boxes and is a real credit to the exhibitors.
"The bull was very sound in his reproductive area, his feet and legs.
"He's got that nice flat bone you want to see in an animal.
"He's not excessive bone, he's just nice and he's got that little bit of extra bone.
"Just a really nice long bull with a great neck.
"I think he'd be a very multi-purpose type of animal."
THREE IN A ROW FOR ANGUS IN HORDERN COMPETITION
The two interbreed champions teamed up to be the hot favourites to claim the Hordern Perpetual Trophy and they did not disappoint.
The competition for the best breed pair was won by Angus for the third consecutive year with cow Diamond Ramblin Rose R422, Diamond Angus, and PC Great Northern R061, Pine Creek Angus.
Mr Fuller rates the Hordern competition very highly.
"I put it up there with winning in Texas and in Canada.
"It is the most prestigious competition in Australia."
Judge Anne Starr, Foxforth Herefords, Guyra, couldn't go past the Angus pair.
"I'm really into cattle that have top carcase attributes, but they've got to be functional females as well.
"In our country we can handle big framed females. And I think if you're breeding big frame females, then bulls have got to have that power and strength and capacity to go with them. It's all about cents per kilo.
"The Angus breed, what a pair we had.
"I love functional cows. Not necessarily the biggest female you can find, but she's doing a great job on the calf.
"The bull is a complete powerhouse and has real sire appeal."
