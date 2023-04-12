Time running out for Cowra residents to apply for flood recovery grants

Cowra Shire Primary producers, small business owners, not-for-profits and community organisations are reminded that disaster declaration applications for various weather events are closing soon.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging those who may be eligible for assistance to make sure they have all their documentation complete and submitted prior to the closing date.
"It's been a very tough period right across the electorate and the road to recovery takes time. These grants are about ensuring those impacted can get back on their feet sooner," Ms Cooke said.
"We've seen all nine local government areas in the Cootamundra electorate subject to a natural disaster declaration over the past 12 -18 months."
The following declarations close soon:
Declarations AGRN 1025 and AGRN 1034 fall under Category B, which allows for Primary Producers to apply for concessional loans of up to $130,000 and Transport Subsidy of up to $15,000.
Small Businesses can apply for concessional loans up to $130,000 and non-for-profit and community organisations can apply for Concessional loans of up to $25,000.
In June, a further two declarations close:
Declarations AGRN 1025 and AGRN 1030 fall under Category D, which allows for eligible Primary Producers to apply for special disaster grants of up to $75,000 and eligible Rural Landholders to apply for grants of up to $10,000.
Businesses can apply for Disaster Recovery via the Service NSW website. Customers can also call Service NSW on 13 77 88, register for a call back.
