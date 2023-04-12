Cowra Guardian
Time running out for Cowra residents to apply for flood recovery grants

By Newsroom
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:03pm
Grant applications close soon for Cowra Primary producers, small business owners, not-for-profits and community organisations.
Cowra Shire Primary producers, small business owners, not-for-profits and community organisations are reminded that disaster declaration applications for various weather events are closing soon.

