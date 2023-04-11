Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW Police investigate Central West tobacco syndicate

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:43am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An illegal tobacco plantation has been raided near Canowindra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.