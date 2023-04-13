Holiday activities for the children

Cowra Library April School Holidays
From Kids in the Kitchen to Invisible Ink, Wrist Bracelets and more there is something for the children at the Cowra Library this April. All sessions will be held at 2pm. Book your spot online via Eventbrite or call 6340 2180.
Friday 14 April - Invisible Ink
Want to keep something secret? Create magic messages that no-one else can see! For ages 7 - 12.
Monday 17 April - Rock Your Wrist - Bracelet Making
Have fun designing your own masterpiece: braided leather wrist bands or charm bracelets - this class caters for all! For ages 7+.
Wednesday 19 April - Get Creative and Make your own Badges
Come and join us at the Badge Station, make and show off your fantastic creations. For ages 6 - 10.
Friday 21 April - Totally Awesome Scratch Board Art
Surprise your inner creative! Scratch directly onto the board surface and watch the drawings suddenly appear! For ages 7 - 10.
