Bjorn Again performing at Sid Kallas Oval

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and pure fun as Roundbox events presents the Bjorn Again Show at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Sing and dance along to all of ABBA's greatest hits as performed by the talented musicians of Bjorn Again.
With their incredible stage presence, stunning costumes, and impeccable musical talents, Bjorn Again will transport you back to the 70s and 80s, to relive the golden age of disco and pop music.
Whether you're a lifelong ABBA fan or simply love great music and dancing, this show is not to be missed.
So mark your calendars, grab your friends and family, and join us at the Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
Arrive early to grab a spot near the stage and enjoy some delicious food and drinks from our vendors.
This event is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.
Tickets are still available, so don't wait to get yours!
Come and join Bjorn Again for an evening of music, fun, and memories that will last a lifetime. They band can't wait to see you there!
Bring your own chairs, NO BYO Alcohol, No Glass to enter grounds.
Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.
Adults are $50 and children and concession $40 plus a $1 booking fee.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who has purchased a valid adult ticket for the event. Proof of age may be required at the time of entry to the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.