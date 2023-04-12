Cowra Guardian
Bjorn Again performing at Sid Kallas Oval

By Newsroom
April 13 2023 - 7:52am
International sensation Bjorn Again will perform in Cowra on Friday, April 14. Photo contributed
Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and pure fun as Roundbox events presents the Bjorn Again Show at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Friday, April 14, 2023.

