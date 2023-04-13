It'll be a very different looking Cowra Eagles who take to the field against the Forbes Platypi in the first round of the 2023 Blowes Cup competition in Forbes on Saturday.
Retirement, injury and players moving to other centres has had a significant impact on the Eagles' preparations.
Bill and Tom Cummins, Frazer Robertson, Troy Jeffs, Tim Berry, Gabe Brown, Hayden Cummings, Ben Watt and Billy Kollagi will all be missing from coach Colin Kilby's starting line-up against the Platypi.
Despite being down on players Kilby is hopeful of a boost to the ranks in the next week with the club currently in talks with two front rowers and an outside back.
"We're probably a bit underdone," Kilby said.
"We've got hopefully a few extra players coming to fill positions that we are a bit light on but what we have had at training is coming along well.
"We have some development to do over the first few rounds but we still have a good squad for this weekend.
"We're just hoping to develop some of the younger players. We're just going to have to accelerate those players a bit quicker than we'd like to but I think the ones we bring through will be up to it.
"The younger blokes have worked hard during the off-season, they'll stand up to it and do their jobs.
"While we're a young team there is the experience there to bring them through."
Among the changes Eagles fans will see on Saturday is a change in the halves with Wil Cain and Noah Ryan the likely combination.
Cowra and Forbes encounters are typically tough hard fought matches no matter where the two clubs sit on the competition ladder and Kilby is expecting nothing short of the norm come Saturday.
"They seem to lift a bit for us. Any game over there will always be tough. I think they will similar to us in that everyone is keen to get off the training paddock and start playing rugby.
"We'll have to be ready for what they are going to deliver which I am sure is going to be no different to any other time. They'll be fully committed on their home ground."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
