Canowindra Balloon Challenge
From April 12
The action is all overhead with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April.
Floristry Workshop
April 13
Join Ella from Designed to Bloom Cowra for a morning of creativity and fun with flowers. This workshop will allow children aged 6 and above to explore their creativity using flowers. Bookings are limited.
Balloon Glow and Street Parade
April 15
The main events outside the competition at the Balloon Challenge include the street parade on the Saturday, and the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets where you will enjoy local produce, wine, crafts and entertainment culminating in a night display as the balloons light up synchronised to music.
Songwriters Concert
April 14
Melbourne's Bruce Watson will join forces with Nerida Cuddy for a rich night of original music. Known for their humour as well as the depth of their insight, these two performers have a wealth of experience to share. The concert will run 7.30pm to 10pm in the event space behind Perennialle Plants. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from Humanitix.
Cowra Community Markets
April 15
The Cowra Community Markets are held every third Saturday of every month at Sid Kallas Oval with a wide variety of local fresh produce, diverse stallholders and local buskers.
Cowra Lego & Games Day
April 19
Join the CINC team for a morning of games, lego and fun from 10am to 12pm for all school aged children. Bookings are essential.
Palms Market
April 21
"The Palms" markets are a Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 miles of Canowindra, held on the third Friday of each month.
Iandra Castle
April 23
Open house at Iandra Castle is a great opportunity to explore the homestead and surrounding buildings and gardens.
NSW Speedway Solo Super Series
April 22 and April 23
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports Committee announces the 2023 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete. Classes include support class, 50cc demo and speedway classes 125cc & 250cc and 500cc riders. Racings commences at 1pm Saturday and 10.30am Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.