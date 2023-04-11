Team Robbo ready to fly

Team Robbo is a three generational team that will take to the sky in the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge this week.
Pilot, Andrew Robertson, will be the pilot in charge supported by his wife Kathryn, mother Jan, father, Rob and son Andrew - both of whom are qualified pilots.
Andrew said, "the family love affair with hot air ballooning commenced in the 1970's when my father had a mid-life crisis, went exploring canoeing in the US and discovered hot air ballooning.
"When he returned to Australia he found some people involved in the sport in South Australia where he lived, took it up and the family have been hot air ballooning since."
Within the sport the family has also achieved a remarkable feat with three qualified pilots from three generations - Rob, Andrew and James.
They are only the second family to boast multi-generational pilots in Australia.
"My father Rob is still actively involved and my son James is now a pilot too."
The whole family has been coming to Canowindra for a number of years and Andrew has been involved as an event Director in the past.
When asked what lures the Robertsons back each year, Andrew said, "In Canowindra we have established great friendships and it is just a very comfortable place to fly with good terrain, friendly landowners who let us land on their properties and a good town that supports us.
For Andrew and four or five other pilots, the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge will provide an opportunity to hone skills for the National Hot Air Ballooning Championships in Northam, Western Australia in May.
"Literally, as soon as we finish flying at Canowindra we will be putting all our gear in a shipping container and then flying across to Northam for the Nationals, which are an opportunity to qualify for the for the World Championships in Slovenia next year," he said.
Team Robbo will bring two balloons to Canowindra next week, "Balloony Mcballoonface" and "Shadowfax".
Balloony Mcballoonface will make an appearance at the Balloon Glow and Shadowfax will be used in competition.
Team Robbo arrived in Canowindra on Tuesday night ready for the start of flying on Wednesday.
The festival will run from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16.The Balloon Challenge Competition involves the pilots completing a number of tasks such as the Hare and Hound, Elbow, Race To Area, and Key Grab.
The Cabonne Community Glow is held at the Canowindra Sportsground, headlined by a number of hot air balloons who inflate around 7pm and then light up. Afterwards they synchronise their lights to a soundtrack.
