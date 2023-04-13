Student pilot Matthew Nicholson was more interested in what the pilot was doing than the scenery when he took his first balloon flight.
While attracted to the flying of a balloon Mr Nicholson was also captivated by the experience.
"It was peaceful, surreal," he said.
"Just to be up there with a bit of wicker around your feet, just drifting along with the wind, It's hard to describe the feeling."
Originally from Victoria and now living near Penrith Mr Nicholson will be among the pilots taking part in the 2023 Canowindra Balloon Challenge.
"I did my very first flight back when I was 21 in country Victoria and instead of looking around at the scenery I was in awe of the pilot and what they were doing," Mr Nicholson said ahead of this week's Challenge.
"I was just captivated and fell in love from that point. A week later I basically started my training."
That training is carried out by qualified instructors.
"You've basically got to tee up time with an instructor. It's just like fixed wing training. You've got to do your hours flying a balloon."
While you only need a minimum of 16 hours flying to gain your licence Mr Nicholson said you have to do solo flights which you can't embark on until you're given free reign by your instructor.
"It takes some people 30 hours before the instructor says you're ready.
"I'm at the tale end of my training now, I'm still a student after all these years. It can take a long time. I've been in and out of the industry for 20 years.
"I found unless you're born into the industry you need your own equipment.
"I had to buy a basket but the envelope wasn't any good and had to go to the bank of dad to fund 2/3rds of a new envelope. I've basically got a brand new kit and we're ready to come and fly."
Mr Nicholson and his crew made a recent visit to Canowindra for training purposes with one trial flight seeing land near Cowra.
"We bailed out before town (at North Logan), he said.
During Challenge week Mr Nicholson will be flying with qualified pilot Martin Maroney.
"He's flown out there quite a lot. We'll probably partake (in the competition) to a degree but it will be more about me doing what the instructor wants me to do.
"We'll probably assess it each morning. He might say that's where the target is and I'll get you to fly to the target".
Mr Nicholson's balloon is coloured just like a liquorice All Sort, hence it's name All Sorts.
"It wasn't my first choice in designs, but you need a crew to work with you, it's a pretty hard hobby to do by yourself.
"I left it to my wife (Liane) and daughter (Zoe) to come up with the design. I figured if they're going to chase me they're going to want to like what they're chasing," Mr Nicholson said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.