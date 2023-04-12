The Turnbull's are a family of high flyers.
The Turnbull family matriarch Kay, her son John and granddaughter Caitlin will be among the balloonists who take to the sky over the central west this week during the Canowindra Balloon Challenge.
Another family member, Richard, is also a balloon pilot while John's wife Katrina is an all important member of their ground crew.
A pilot with more than 50 years of experience Kay Turnbull and her late husband are responsible for the family's passion for hot air ballooning, the couple having met in England during the 1970s.
The Canowindra Balloon Challenge unofficially started on Tuesday with competition flying starting Wednesday and continuing until Saturday, April 15.
The event culminates with the Balloon Glow on Saturday evening.
"It's how my parents met, funnily enough," John Turnbull, a pilot for more than 30 years, said of his family's involvement.
"My mother went to the UK back in the 70s and met my father who was an ex RAF paratrooper and also a balloon pilot. She fell in love with the sport and bought one of the first balloons back here in the late 70s."
The family involvement in the sport continues strongly until this day with three generations of the Turnbull's now enjoying balloonists.
"My daughter Caitlin is about to start training to get her licence she will ideally be a third generation pilot. It's very much a family sport," Mr Turnbull said.
Aside for the family connection Mr Turnbull said he was drawn to the sport because "it's one of those few things in the world that grants you almost complete freedom".
Mr Turnbull commenced his training as a balloon pilot in Canowindra at just 15 years of age, the youngest person in Australia at the time to gain his licence.
"I had the expectation that as soon as I could I would, and I had my pilot's licence before I had a car licence.
"You're free from the bounds of gravity, you're moving with the wind for an hour or so while you're flying. It's really a sense of wonder every time. That's why I still do it."
While Mr Turnbull's father passed away many year's ago Kay Turnbull continues to enjoy the sport.
"She's absolutely still flying and will be with me in Canowindra. We share the flying duties," he said.
While they have competed in Challenge events in Canowindra in previous year's this year will be more about sharing the sky as a family and enjoying the flying for the Turnbulls and "doing it for the fun"
"We appreciate the level of skill that goes into the competition but it competition ballooning in my mind is a sport for the brave.
"We are past being brave and really just want to enjoy ourselves.
"We'll be doing a lot of flying but with the competition a little different this year we might be able to win something like best dressed."
"It's a great event and I'm just so glad it has come back after COVID. I appreciate how difficult it has been with all the flooding in the area so it's just nice to be able to go back (to Canowindra) and inject some funds back into the market,"
If you're looking for the Turnbull family keep your eyes peeled for the Black Magic Balloon with a smiley face.
"Our first balloon was called magic, just because flying is magic. When it got to old and had to be replaced I wanted a black balloon and my mother suggested we give it a little more personality so we put a smiley face on it - it went from Magic to Black Magic.
