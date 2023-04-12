Cowra Guardian
Blues launch their 2023 AFL season

April 12 2023 - 4:09pm
On Saturday, April 1 the Cowra Blues held their 2023 season launch which included a speech from president Frank Bright, speeches from coaches and announcement of captains/Vice captains.

