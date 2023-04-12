Blues launch their 2023 AFL season

On Saturday, April 1 the Cowra Blues held their 2023 season launch which included a speech from president Frank Bright, speeches from coaches and announcement of captains/Vice captains.
The club also celebrated the naming of the playing surface Geoff Day Oval
The evening saw great turn out of people involved in the club from over the years of the Cowra Blues and also plenty of the club's newest members.
Guest speakers helped the club recognise Geoff Day's achievements including Marc 'Mooka' McLeish, Graeme Clements, Chris Day and Frank Bright.
The Blues will field a men's team in the Central West AFL Tier 2 competition and a women's team in the women's competition in 2023.
The men start the season with two home games.
In their first match, under new coach Frank Bright, the men are at Geoff Day Oval where they will host Orange Tigers at 11am on Saturday, April 23 before hosting Bathurst Bushrangers on May 6.
The women host the same teams with their matches starting at 12.30pm.
In the third round the men's team comes up against the powerhouse from the past couple of seasons, the Parkes Panthers, at NorthParkes Oval in Parkes while they women enjoy the week off.
The following week the Blues make the road trip to Dubbo where they take on the Dubbo Demons in both grades before returning to Geoff Day Oval against Bathurst Giants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.