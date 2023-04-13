Experience a key for Magpies reserve grade

Experience should see the Cowra Magpies reserve grade side go deep into the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
The Magpies will kick off their season without one of their strike weapons, Des Doolan, this weekend when they travel to Parkes to take on the Spacemen.
Doolan suffered a hamstring strain during the reserve grade knockout at Blayney last month but Magpies coach Will Ingram has a wealth of strike-power at his disposal.
"We showed pretty well at the reserve grade knockout off the back of a couple of weeks of training that we're going well," Ingram said.
"We took a fair bit of confidence out of that, we're just trying to build on the little things from now.
"With a fair bit of luck we can stay relatively healthy.
"I said to the boys at the start of the year, we want to focus on enjoyment rather than obligation, that way the effort we get out of people will be based on what they're willing to put in.
"I've told them I don't expect them to do anything I wouldn't do myself. In saying that I put in as much as I can at training," he said.
Ingram has a squad filled with players with top grade experience at his disposal, some with hundreds of games in the top grade under their belt.
Ingram is likely to base his final starting line up around the same squad that represented the club in the Blayney knockout but also has to fit Warren Williams and Josh Newling into the team if they are available.
Others in the selection mix include Darcy Howard, Vincent Tongoa, Tom Thaux, Jack Nobes, Thomas Rose, Kyle Kemp, Jake Slattery, Steven Ingram, Sam Ingram, Dave Doran, Daniel Hatch and Toby Apps.
"Plus we have a stack of other blokes who have just got to turn up and do the little things," he said
"There's a lot of experience there with hundreds of senior games capable of steering the ship.
"If we can keep a consistent healthy side on the paddock, we will be right in the mix.
"The talent we have with a key players and a few returning looking to have a big year at the club.
"We also have a number of players who had first grade experience last year which will bode well for them this year.
"And there's young fellows coming through and newer players to the club who are going to be involved.
"By the time we hit mid-season I'm hoping we're going to be hitting our straps and really know each other back to front.
"The rest will then take care of itself," Ingram said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
