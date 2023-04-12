Magpies League Tag side building for a good year

It's going to be a busy season for new Cowra Magpies League Tag coach Greg Garlick.
In addition to guiding the Cowra side Garlick has also taken on the role as Group 10 League Tag coach.
Assisting him in the Group 10 role will be Cowra's Barry Craig, Chris Baratto and Blake Duncombe.
"The opportunity came up in discussions with a few people from Group 10 so I decided to take it," Garlick said of the Group role.
"I've got Barry Craig, Chris Baratto and Blake Duncombe all involved They're all helping as trainers and manages for the Group side."
But for now Garlick, with assistance from manager Blake Duncombe, is concentrating on the Magpies League Tag side as they prepare for this weekend's opening round match against the Parkes Spacecats.
"As manager (Duncombe) has been huge for the girls this year," he said.
"His temperament and the way he has been involved in training has been really good. He's been really important for our pre-season, the girls responded well to him."
The Magpies started pre-season late due to uncertainty surrounding the Cowra club this year but are building towards what Garlick believes will be a good season, despite facing off against one of the competition's heavyweights in the opening round.
"We had three trials at Canowindra for two draws and a loss," he said.
"The draws, we were leading until the final minute when the opposing sides scored to draw the games. We were the better side in both those games.
"We played (Parkes) in a trial match and they are red hot. They then won the final by more than they beat us in a round game. They didn't get tired, the got better.
"The difference is they've been together consistently for a lot of years, the same side, same structure.
"We're a work in progress, there won't be instant success but the longer the year goes the better we'll get. By the end of the year we'll be very competitive."
This competitiveness, he said, will come off the back of "a nice mix of experience and youth".
"There's no one key player. Everyone will play a different role. Everyone's job is important. No one can shine without the others," he said.
In terms of experience the side will look to Stacey Ashe as captain, Shailee Dolbel, Emilie Browne and Courtney Booth.
On the youth front Garlick is looking towards Keira Buckley, Kaitlyn Louise and Jessie Williams for major contributions.
While Garlick is looking for a big contribution from the Importance of the girls to the Cowra Magpies.
"What they do is huge and a lot of it goes really unnoticed," he said.
"If the club didn't have the girls involved I think there'd be a big hole.
"They're a very important part of the club.
"You look at other clubs, they have a real club approach to everything they do. That's something we're working on here in Cowra.
"They're Cowra's open first grade team. They're just as important as every other football side that runs over there on a Sunday afternoon," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
