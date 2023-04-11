Cowra will celebrate Youth Week this month with a Rainbow Fair organised by headspace Cowra, featuring drag queen and author Betty Confetti.
"We want to familiarise our young LGBTQIA+ community with friendly and appropriate services but we also want to have fun and encourage families and friends to come along and have a great time," headspace Community Engagement Officer Chad White said.
Youth Week will be celebrated in Cowra from April 20 to 23 with at least three events.
Mr White said the events, created in consultation with their Youth Reference Group, give young people a platform to share experiences and build connections.
"We're excited to be able to support local young people create inclusive and culturally safe events during Youth Week; for the young people of Cowra," Mr White said.
Youth Week will startf with an Autism Spectrum Forum designed to bring young people on the Autism Spectrum together to build connection and create a supportive local network.
"The ultimate goal is to encourage young people with autism to be able to do things that are meaningful to them and understand together how to manage physical and emotional challenges they may face," Mr White said.
The forum, at the Cowra Services Club on Thursday, April 20 from 11am to 3pm will advocate and promote help seeking behaviours by building social skills, assisting in empowering communication and connection, sensory processing, and effective functioning.
All are primary areas impacted by those living with a diagnosis of autism.
Cowra's Rainbow Fair will be a celebration of local LGBTIQA+ young people - with a disco theme and hosted by special guest Betty Confetti at the Cowra Civic Centre on Friday, April 21 from 2pm to 6pm..
Further events are in the planning phase, with a particular focus on First Nations young people.
All programs will run in conjunction with Youth Week and the team at headspace Cowra encourage young people to come and join in with the fun.
The headspace team are launching the events through funding received from local MP Steph Cooke and Cowra Council.
The events throughout Youth Week are designed to support young people to build resilience, improve wellbeing and strengthen their community connections.
