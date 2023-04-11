Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society prepares for 'Keeping Up Appearances' auditions

Do you want to be part of the stage version of one of Britain's most popular television comedies?
Whether it's on-stage or behind the scenes, there are opportunities galore in the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society's upcoming production of 'Keeping up Appearances'.
'Keeping Up Appearances', aired on the BBC from 1990 to 1995.
From the start it was a hit, first in Britain and then throughout the world. The central character Hyacinth Bucket is an eccentric and snobbish middle class social climber, who insists that her surname is pronounced "Bouquet".
The show follows Hyacinth in her attempts to prove her social superiority, and to gain acceptance from those she considers upper class. Her attempts are constantly hampered by her lower class extended family, whom she is desperate to hide.
Unlike most TV to stage adaptations, 'Keeping Up Appearances' is not a stage version of episodes that have been seen before, but a made for stage script, written by the show's writer Roy Clarke.
The play is appropriately set in a village hall during the production of a stage show by the local dramatic society.
'Keeping Up Appearances' merges familiar characters from the TV, with the backstage antics associated with amateur theatre.
It's a combination that is sure to produce plenty of laughs for audiences and great opportunities for the mixed cast of 13 performers to showcase their acting skills.
The Cowra M and D's production of 'Keeping Up Appearances' will be staged at the Billimari Hall between Friday October 6 and Sunday October 8.
If you would like to be part of the show, auditions will be held on at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 12 at the Cowra Senior Citizens rooms (located in Railway Lane next to Woolworths).
If you would like to know more prior to the audition please contact Robyn or Lawrance Ryan on 6341 3337.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
