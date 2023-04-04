Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Police watchful for reckless drivers over Easter

Updated April 5 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reckless drivers will be the focus of this long weekend's traffic operation, as police prepare to keep the roads safe this Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.