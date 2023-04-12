Cowra's Country University Centre has been open for less than a week and already has 10 students enrolled.
Centre Manager, Stephen Kilner, is delighted with the community response and feels uniquely placed to help students with their Country University Centre (CUC) journey.
"This job is my dream come true.
"I have recently completed a Bachelor in Human Resource Management by remote learning so I know what its like to study remotely and to sit exams in Bathurst and Young.
"I applied for this role because of my own student experience and knowledge I can now apply to help Centre users."
Stephen studied after hours locally whilst working for Bunnings.
However, his past work experience extends more broadly having worked for Victorian police for 12 years, been the owner of the Old Train Stop Restaurant at Gundagai with his wife from 1999 to 2007.
In 2007 he purchased a property at Wattamondara and spent 10 years on the staff at Bunnings, he also worked with Orange company CSR.
Stephen also joined the Army Reserves and served from 2009-2015.
He is passionate about the goals of the CUC to support people studying locally to achieve higher education without having to move away.
"Our centre here is very well equipped with quiet spaces, high speed internet with 250mps, conference rooms, meeting rooms, video conferencing facilities, computers and screens along with assistance with loan applications for student equipment such as books.
"I can also support students with one on one academic mentoring in referencing, writing and assessment, study and wellness skills until a Learning Skills Advisor is appointed in June.
"Students who are doing Certificate 4 or higher at TAFE or university, regardless of age, can register to use our facilities and they will have access with swipe cards from 5am to midnight, seven days a week whilst our office hours are 9am - 5pm, Monday to Friday.
"I can also call on the expertise of other CUC's to assist users.
"The first CUC opened in Cooma in 2013 and there are now 17 across Australia with recent centres opening in Mudgee and Cooktown, so the model is one that is working very well.
"The governing board for the Cowra CUC is made up of local people all keen to see the centre succeed supported by head office which are also very good." Mr Kilner said.
If you would like more information on the Cowra CUC you can contact Stephen on 0466245599 or drop in and meet him at the new centre located at A175 Kendal Street.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
