Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Sydney media films background story to Royal Easter catering

By Cheryl McAlister
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Channel Seven TV Films Background Story to the CWA Tea Rooms at the Royal Easter Show in Cowra

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.