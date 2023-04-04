Sydney media films background story to Royal Easter catering

Channel Seven TV Films Background Story to the CWA Tea Rooms at the Royal Easter Show in Cowra
Cowra Evening CWA member, Rowena Casey is the Chair of the CWA Show Catering Committee which is responsible for the running of the renowned CWA Tea Rooms at Sydney's Royal Easter Show.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the CWA Tea Rooms at the Show, a major fund raiser for CWA of NSW.
Starting on April 6 this year's Sydney Royal runs for 12 days.
On Wednesday, March 29, a background story was filmed in Cowra by a Seven News cameraman and reporter at Rowena's home, to be shown some time during the Show.
Rowena demonstrated her scone making prowess and tips to reporter Amy.
The afternoon finished with Amy and cameraman Elijah joined by some other Cowra Evening members for afternoon tea of warm scones served of course, with jam and cream.
