Buick Roadsters making tracks for Cowra

The Riviera Owners Association in Australia celebrates the Riviera every two years, pandemics permitting, by gathering at a town easily accessible to the eastern states.
In 2023 they will be meeting in Cowra.
The Buick Riviera is the top of the line personal luxury car produced by GM Buick from 1963 to 1999 when it was discontinued.
Entries for the Cowra meeting have been received from four states to date.
It gives owners the opportunity to meet and enjoy the company of others who drive these special vehicles.
Occasionally, it also gives an owner, like former Cowra resident Doug Hawkins, the opportunity to revisit his home town.
Doug has been a long time Buick enthusiast and appeared in the Cowra Guardian back in 1971 when he was just 14 with his then project, a 1927 Buick Roadster, that he still owns today.
On this visit Doug will be accompanied by his partner, Tracie Kachel (Lee), who also grew up in Cowra, and their 1972 Riviera, famously known as a Boattail Riviera in the auto world.
The controversial design still creates a love it or hate it discussion whenever they appear. Doug and Tracie love it.
The Rivieras will be in town from Thursday, May 11 through to Sunday, May 14 when they will be on display at the Japanese Garden Café carpark from 9am and everyone is invited to come and view these amazing pieces of American indulgence.
