Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Truck driver praised for averting possible tragedy after Mid-Western Highway drama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:41am, first published April 3 2023 - 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Live Traffic warning on Thursday.
The Live Traffic warning on Thursday.
'Lucky': Truck driver praised for averting possible tragedy
'Lucky': Truck driver praised for averting possible tragedy

POLICE have praised the skill of a truck driver who managed to safely stop the vehicle, despite it having blown tyres, following a crash between Woodstock and Cowra on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.