Next Tuesday, April 11 will be a very special day for one Cowra resident.
Edna Brady will celebrate a very special birthday on that day when she turns 100.
Edna still lives at home in Walker Street with her son Tim and continues to drive locally, maintain her home and cook.
Edna was born in Melbourne the second of six children to Samuel and Elizabeth Flevill and is the only living member of that family.
Edna married Victor Neil Burgess in 1940 with whom she had four children Neil Reginald Burgess (now deceased), Irene Miriam Burgess, Dawn Patricia Burgess and Wayne John Burgess.
Following the death of her first husband Edna married Barry Brady and in 1978 moved to Cowra with Barry and son Timothy.
She has 25 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Edna and Tim still live in Cowra and the Brady family are well known in the district.
Edna was a very active greyhound trainer and for many year raced her dogs at the Cowra dog track.
She maintains a keen interest in life and is an active reader and listener to talk back radio.
Whilst COVID reduced her outings, Edna regularly meets her friends at the Cowra Rose Garden for coffee and a chat. Edna's family have arranged a small afternoon tea at the Japanese Garden to celebrate the milestone birthday.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.