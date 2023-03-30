Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Candidate critical of Labor running a candidate

Updated March 31 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate for Cootamundra Brian Fisher.
Independent candidate for Cootamundra Brian Fisher.

Independent Cootamundra candidate Brian Fisher has congratulated local member Steph Cooke on her success of retaining the seat of Cootamundra during last month's State election but believes "the outcome does not serve the best interests of the electorate".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.