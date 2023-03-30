Independent Cootamundra candidate Brian Fisher has congratulated local member Steph Cooke on her success of retaining the seat of Cootamundra during last month's State election but believes "the outcome does not serve the best interests of the electorate".
"For Cowra, it is a great loss with the Blayney to Demondrille line set to be ripped up at Young for a rail trail," Mr Fisher said.
This he said, sealed "the fate of that line and any economic development and prosperity, in the region that would have flowed from its reopening and a reopening of the Eugowra line and extension to Parkes to link with Inland Rail and transcontinental line servicing the town of Canowindra, and villages of Billimari, Gooloogong and Eugowra, and by way of the reduction in road damage and road maintenance costs with taxpayer money being diverted to what is an economically unsustainable task".
As Ms Cooke is no longer a member of government nor a minister, Mr Fisher said she is "ill placed to negotiate as the member let alone minister of a governing party".
Mr Fisher was also critical of Labor running a candidate in the seat.
"Labor ran a candidate in an electorate it knew it could never win, splitting the vote so it would not have to deal with an Independent or minor party who would have been empowered to extract great outcomes for the electorate and proper government and accountability for the people," Mr Fisher said.
"In all, it's a lost opportunity all around. Personality succeeding over outcome," he said.
He also claimed "dirty politics" were at play saying the Nationals took every conceivable vantage point at the polling booths at Town Hall Young and Cootamundra.
"The incumbent's posters left her opponents nowhere to establish an awareness of their candidacy, and the removal of the incumbent's opponents posters at polling booths and at large," Mr Fisher said.
"With neither major party set to obtain the 47 seats needed to govern in their own right, this was a lost opportunity for the seat of Cootamundra to negotiate, by way of an Independent, some great outcomes above and beyond what the people of Cootamundra should ordinarily expect from Government," Mr Fisher said.
